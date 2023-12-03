Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CATY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

