Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 20th

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Cedar Fair has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.5% annually over the last three years. Cedar Fair has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

