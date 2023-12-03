CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,418.65 or 0.99957618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010794 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003855 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05058462 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,347,317.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

