Celestia (TIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $369.57 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $8.48 or 0.00021340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $369.57 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celestia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,007,232,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,276,404 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,007,013,698.630112 with 148,057,226.380112 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 8.88418045 USD and is up 21.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $447,634,226.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.