Centurion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.45 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $30,872.81 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00039418 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

