Cerity Partners LLC Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CI opened at $269.02 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.81 and its 200-day moving average is $282.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

