Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.57.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$8.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$7.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

