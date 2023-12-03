Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.57.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$8.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$7.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

