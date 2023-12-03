CHI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,663,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,674,000. Acelyrin makes up 16.8% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin Stock Up 2.4 %

SLRN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 993,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. Acelyrin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

