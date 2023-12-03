Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $930.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.