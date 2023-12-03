Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$15.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$13.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.66. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$15.77.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

