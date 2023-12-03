Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,780,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 23,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNK

Cinemark Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $8,537,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $9,138,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Cinemark by 208.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $359,000.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.