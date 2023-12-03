Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 223.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cintas by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $558.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.17. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $559.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.