Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,888,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,763 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $86,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,053,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,935,538. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

