Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.53.

Get Clorox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 211.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.