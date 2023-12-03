Comparing Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy 7.19% 10.66% 8.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agent Information Software and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,257.93%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Volatility and Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agent Information Software and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.36 $28.03 million $0.38 7.13

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Agent Information Software on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

