Comparing New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Tripoli Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Tripoli Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp 22.89% 8.58% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Tripoli Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $950.37 million 4.24 $303.20 million $2.24 16.21

This table compares New Tripoli Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than New Tripoli Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for New Tripoli Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Tripoli Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.94%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than New Tripoli Bancorp.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats New Tripoli Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Tripoli Bancorp

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards. It also provides cash management and investment, and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in New Tripoli, Pennsylvania.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

