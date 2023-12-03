Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $2,069,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.