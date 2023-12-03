Conflux Hits Market Capitalization of $567.03 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $567.03 million and $42.78 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,527.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00180780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00573004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00436086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00049294 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00124194 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,460,889,414 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,460,765,021.276659 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16578464 USD and is up 7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $44,390,407.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

