Conn’s (CONN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.14. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Conn’s to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Conn’s by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

