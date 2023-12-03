Contrasting Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) & Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) and Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Benson Hill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Benson Hill and Oxus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 2 1 0 2.33 Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Benson Hill presently has a consensus price target of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 1,795.76%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Benson Hill has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and Oxus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill -28.75% -51.02% -19.44% Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and Oxus Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $381.23 million 0.11 -$127.90 million ($0.70) -0.30 Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -53.28

Oxus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benson Hill. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benson Hill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

