CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.65. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
