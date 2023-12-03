CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.65. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

