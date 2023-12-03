Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. 696,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,432. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

