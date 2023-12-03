Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,757,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,566. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

