Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 4.22% of Psychemedics worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Psychemedics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PMD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. Psychemedics Co. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Psychemedics Profile

Psychemedics ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.