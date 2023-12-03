Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.65.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

UNH stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $547.16. 3,462,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $506.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

