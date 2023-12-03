Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 153.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,842. The stock has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.50.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

