Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,620. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $191.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $162.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

