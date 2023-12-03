Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,393 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 181.0% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

