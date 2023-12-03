Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.69. The stock had a trading volume of 842,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,963. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

