Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 13 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $832.00.

Equinix Trading Up 1.2 %

EQIX stock traded up $9.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $824.42. 376,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,526. The company has a 50-day moving average of $748.80 and a 200-day moving average of $761.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $640.92 and a 1 year high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

