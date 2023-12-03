Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 49 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 26.3% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,797.50.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $31.82 on Friday, reaching $2,641.75. 233,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,583. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,577.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,518.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

