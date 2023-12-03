Credit Suisse AG Acquires 97,488 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Pembina Pipeline worth $34,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,855 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 124.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,141,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

