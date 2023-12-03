Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Dollar Tree worth $43,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

