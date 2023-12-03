Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,672 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.53% of Graphic Packaging worth $39,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 476.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 77,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.88. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

