Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,614 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $36,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after buying an additional 833,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $24,363,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,669,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379,761 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,191,000 after purchasing an additional 356,134 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -962.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

