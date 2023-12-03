Credit Suisse AG Has $41.72 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,264,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 18,157 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $41,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

