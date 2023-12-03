Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.52% of Littelfuse worth $37,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse stock opened at $238.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.57. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.16 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

