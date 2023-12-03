Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $44,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $917,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $630,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $108.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

