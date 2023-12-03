Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of AGCO worth $36,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.76. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

