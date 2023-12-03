Credit Suisse AG Purchases 9,843 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,682 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Best Buy worth $42,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $73.42 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.