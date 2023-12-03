Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $38,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 46.8% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.