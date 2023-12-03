Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,492 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BCE were worth $42,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 6,368.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 279.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 664,961 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in BCE by 88.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BCE by 420.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $40.31 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. BCE’s payout ratio is 158.01%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

