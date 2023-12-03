Credit Suisse AG Sells 149,618 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Cardinal Health worth $47,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,810,000 after buying an additional 986,801 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1 %
CAH opened at $107.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $107.86.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
