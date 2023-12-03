Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,483 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Global Payments worth $37,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 920,422 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.46.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

