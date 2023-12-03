Credit Suisse AG Sells 26,959 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $35,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total value of $1,225,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,943 shares of company stock worth $21,723,061. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $250.57 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

