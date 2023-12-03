Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,742 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,742 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.45% of Crown worth $46,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Crown by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.69.

Crown Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

