Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,510 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Aptiv worth $43,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of APTV opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

