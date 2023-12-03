Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,455 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Conagra Brands worth $41,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

