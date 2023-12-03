Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $40,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $467.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.02. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $472.09.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

