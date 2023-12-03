Cronos Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $10.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002003 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

